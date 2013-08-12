High fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, leaving listeners sometimes disappointed and dissatisfied. The Hi-Fi adapter, however, is armed with high fidelity (aptX® and AAC) Bluetooth® wireless technology – giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both latest Android™ and Apple iOS smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.