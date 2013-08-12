Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter

AEA2500/12
  • Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi
    -{discount-value}

    Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter

    AEA2500/12

    Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

    Philips Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter turns your Hi-Fi or PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Simply connect the adapter, and you're ready to play music from your smartphone, tablet and other Bluetooth-enabled devices to your Hi-Fi. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD499.00

    Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter

    Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

    Philips Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter turns your Hi-Fi or PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Simply connect the adapter, and you're ready to play music from your smartphone, tablet and other Bluetooth-enabled devices to your Hi-Fi. See all benefits

    Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

    Philips Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter turns your Hi-Fi or PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Simply connect the adapter, and you're ready to play music from your smartphone, tablet and other Bluetooth-enabled devices to your Hi-Fi. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD499.00

    Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter

    Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

    Philips Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter turns your Hi-Fi or PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Simply connect the adapter, and you're ready to play music from your smartphone, tablet and other Bluetooth-enabled devices to your Hi-Fi. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Portable Bluetooth speakers

      Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

      Bluetooth-enabled

      • Bluetooth® music receiver
      • For smartphone, tablet
      • NFC
      • Bluetooth® aptX and AAC
      One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

      One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

      Pair Bluetooth® devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth® pairing, and begin streaming music.

      High fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

      High fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

      With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, leaving listeners sometimes disappointed and dissatisfied. The Hi-Fi adapter, however, is armed with high fidelity (aptX® and AAC) Bluetooth® wireless technology – giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both latest Android™ and Apple iOS smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.

      Connects wirelessly via Bluetooth® technology

      Connects wirelessly via Bluetooth® technology

      The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter uses Bluetooth® to connect to your smartphone or tablet.

      Smooth and compact design

      Smooth and compact design

      The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter features a compact and streamlined design, looking perfect on your favorite Hi-Fi.

      Works with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth®

      Works with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth®

      Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter works with Bluetooth®-enabled phones and tablets. Just turn on Bluetooth®, connect to the Hi-Fi adapter and play music from your smartphone/tablet on your Hi-Fi.

      Stream your local music library via Bluetooth® technology

      Stream your local music library via Bluetooth® technology

      You store your music on smartphone and tablet. With Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter, you can stream all your music from your music library to your Hi-Fi system.

      Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

      Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

      Every music lover has his favorite music service or online radio apps on his mobile devices. Now you can play them directly on your Hi-Fi system.

      Connects to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system

      Connects to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system

      You can connect the Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system using standard analogue RCA or 3.5mm jack.

      Uses RCA or 3.5mm jack to connect adapter

      Standard analogue RCA or 3.5mm jack (cable included).

      Enjoy better sound than from your smartphone

      You love music, and have a huge library on your smartphone and tablet. But the built-in speakers just don't sound right. With the Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter you can listen to all your favorite music in better sound.

      Plug-and-play for easy use

      The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter connects readily to your favorite Hi-Fi. Just plug it in the RCA or 3.5mm jacks, and you are ready to play music from your smartphone or tablet on your Hi-Fi.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        NFC technology
        Yes
        Bluetooth version
        3.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth
        support aptX & AAC streaming
        Bluetooth range
        Up to 10m
        Audio out (3.5mm)
        Yes
        RCA Aux out
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC Adapter
        Yes
        Cables
        RCA to 3.5mm cables
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product height
        22  mm
        Product width
        74  mm
        Product depth
        74  mm
        Product weight
        0.04  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.