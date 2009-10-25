Discontinued
AJ110/12
Compact alarm clock
The compact Philips alarm clock features easy time, alarm and calendar setting with an auto-off LCD backlight. Powered by a single AA battery, it is ideal for travel. The repeat alarm lets you snooze for an extra five minutes.
This handy alarm clock offers accurate time and alarm functions in a compact form. It is small enough to be placed anywhere at home or in the office, or you can take it along with you whenever you travel.
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
The time and alarm are so easy to set up that referring to the Quick Start Guide or user manual may not be necessary. Simply refer to the Clock radio's silkscreen buttons to set the time and alarm.