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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ2000/12

Wake up

Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.

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to your favorite radio tune

Wake up

  • Mirror finish display

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

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