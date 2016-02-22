Time Projection for an eye-opening way to tell the time

Time Projection lets you project the time on any surface at any angle. The innovative projection system ensures that the time will always be positioned and orientated correctly. Unlike conventional LCD displays, the negative LCD display allows light to pass through without significant distortion. A powerful LED luminously lights up the negative LCD to project the light within a certain distance. With its accurate lens, the clock projects the image and even adjusts the focus to your satisfaction. No need to get up and check the time - just open your eyes!