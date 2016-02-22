Discontinued
AJ4800/12
Wake up and beam!
Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface - just wake up, open your eyes and you’ll see the time. Each morning just gets better
Time projection
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Battery or AC operated
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.