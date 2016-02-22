ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ4800/12

Wake up and beam!

Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface - just wake up, open your eyes and you’ll see the time. Each morning just gets better

See all benefits

with time projection

Wake up and beam!

  • Time projection

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Battery or AC operated

Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips