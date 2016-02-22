Search terms

Clock Radio

AJ4800/12
  • Wake up and beam! Wake up and beam! Wake up and beam!
    Clock Radio

    AJ4800/12

    Wake up and beam!

    Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface - just wake up, open your eyes and you’ll see the time. Each morning just gets better See all benefits

      Wake up and beam!

      with time projection

      • Time projection
      • FM, Digital tuning
      • Dual alarm
      • Battery or AC operated
      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Time Projection for an eye-opening way to tell the time

      Time Projection lets you project the time on any surface at any angle. The innovative projection system ensures that the time will always be positioned and orientated correctly. Unlike conventional LCD displays, the negative LCD display allows light to pass through without significant distortion. A powerful LED luminously lights up the negative LCD to project the light within a certain distance. With its accurate lens, the clock projects the image and even adjusts the focus to your satisfaction. No need to get up and check the time - just open your eyes!

      FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H
        Display
        LCD

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        • Digital tuning
        • FM
        Frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        No. of preset stations
        20

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Dual alarm time
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Gentle Wake
        Sleep Timer
        Yes
        Display brightness
        High/Mid/Low/Off
        Volume control
        Up/ Down
        Backlight color
        white
        Clock enhancements
        time projection

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        AA size (LR6)
        Number of batteries
        4
        Power type
        AC Input, battery-operated
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        76.4 x 100 x 103.5  mm
        Net weight
        0.27  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        210 x 131 x 98 mm
        Gross weight
        0.363  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick start guide
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

