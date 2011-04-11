Search terms

Clock Radio

AJ5030/12
  • Wake up and beam Wake up and beam Wake up and beam
    Enjoy the convenience of time shone onto any surface you like. Sharpen the image or flip it, so it is always clear and readable on wall or ceiling. This clock also automatically sets the time and offers melody, radio or buzzer as alarm. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD459.00

      Wake up and beam

      with a time projection

      • Time projection
      Wake up to melody, buzzer or radio

      Wake up to melody, buzzer or radio

      Have a great start to each day with your choice of wake up call. Have a buzzer or melody wake you - or opt for your favorite radio station to rouse you from slumber.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Flexible projection angle for easy viewing anywhere

      Have things your way with a clock that shines the time anywhere you want, thanks to a projection tube that has a flexible casting angle. The tube can be adjusted horizontally and vertically, with fine adjustment controls, so you can get the time image exactly where you want - on the wall, ceiling or piece of furniture. It lets you watch the time without even having to turn your head, and it looks simply great.

      Adjustable focus for sharpest time projection

      Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.

      Flip control to reverse projected image

      This clock radio projects the time onto the wall or ceiling for your convenient viewing. With the Flip control feature, you can immediately rotate the projected time 180 degrees for easier viewing from anywhere in the room.

      Plug and set the time automatically

      Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads preprogrammed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.

      Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

      When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Display Type
        4 digit display
        Clock Enhancements
        Backup Clock

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume Control
        rotary
        Output power (RMS)
        600mW

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product width
        136  mm
        Product depth
        136  mm
        Gross weight
        0.6  kg
        Packaging Depth
        94  mm
        Packaging Height
        159  mm
        Packaging Width
        215  mm
        Product height
        66  mm

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1
        Backup battery
        CR2032 (included)
        Power supply
        110-240V

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

