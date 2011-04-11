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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ5030/12

Wake up and beam

Enjoy the convenience of time shone onto any surface you like. Sharpen the image or flip it, so it is always clear and readable on wall or ceiling. This clock also automatically sets the time and offers melody, radio or buzzer as alarm.

See all benefits

with a time projection

Wake up and beam

  • Time projection

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Flexible projection angle for easy viewing anywhere

Have things your way with a clock that shines the time anywhere you want, thanks to a projection tube that has a flexible casting angle. The tube can be adjusted horizontally and vertically, with fine adjustment controls, so you can get the time image exactly where you want - on the wall, ceiling or piece of furniture. It lets you watch the time without even having to turn your head, and it looks simply great.

Adjustable focus for sharpest time projection

Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.

Flip control to reverse projected image

This clock radio projects the time onto the wall or ceiling for your convenient viewing. With the Flip control feature, you can immediately rotate the projected time 180 degrees for easier viewing from anywhere in the room.

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