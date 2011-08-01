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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ7000/12

Start your day, your way!

This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM/MW radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

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wake to your favorite radio tune

Start your day, your way!

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • 20 presets

  • Dual alarm

  • Plug and set

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

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