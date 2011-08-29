Discontinued
AJ7010/12
Wake up to
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. The built-in radio and nature sound gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite source. The temperature sensor display indoor and outdoor temperature anytime.
Indoor/outdoor temperature
FM/MW, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Weekday/weekend alarm
Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.
Weather information at your fingertips. The Philips Clock radio gives you the most current temperature available. Its smart temperature sensor displays outdoor temperature anytime.
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.