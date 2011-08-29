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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ7010/12

Wake up to

This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. The built-in radio and nature sound gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite source. The temperature sensor display indoor and outdoor temperature anytime.

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to nature sound

Wake up to

  • Indoor/outdoor temperature

  • FM/MW, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Weekday/weekend alarm

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.

Temperature display for both indoor and outdoor temperature

Temperature display for both indoor and outdoor temperature

Weather information at your fingertips. The Philips Clock radio gives you the most current temperature available. Its smart temperature sensor displays outdoor temperature anytime.

Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

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