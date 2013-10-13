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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

AJ7050D/12

Wake up to great music

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allow you to charge additional device at once and wakes you in time

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with this iPod/iPhone/iPad docking station

Wake up to great music

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • USB port for charging

  • 8W, FM, Dual alarm

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

Extra USB for charging an additional smartphone or tablet

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone/iPad within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

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