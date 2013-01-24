Great skin protection, smooth shave
The Aquatec seal of the Philips shaver ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimized for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.
Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.
For a close shave, the dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver, lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.
With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower
40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it's always ready when you are.
