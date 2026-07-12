AUT8031R26/90
Dual Power Instant Heating System, Delivers Powerf
Dual Power Relay Instant Heating System. All-in-one Purification & Mineralization with Zero Performance Decay. Smart household system delivers whole-house tempered pure water. Internationally certified, safe for mothers & infants.See all benefits
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Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.
Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.
With advanced filtration technology, the system produces purified water more efficiently with a pure to drain ratio of 2:1. Save your water bills!
With the intelligent auto-flush function, the filtration performance of the reverse osmosis membrane is maintained effortlessly. You may also activate it manually.
The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.
We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.
With the smart faucet, you can check the water quality and filter status at a glance. No need to bend your knees and open the cabinet.
The system offers a high purified water capacity of 1000 gallons per day (GPD), thereby meeting the demands of a big family for clean drinking water. Furthermore, the water flow is fast - filling up a glass of water in less than 4 seconds!**
Filtration performance
Purification system
Filter specifications
General specifications
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