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  • Dual Power Instant Heating System, Delivers Powerf Dual Power Instant Heating System, Delivers Powerf Dual Power Instant Heating System, Delivers Powerf

    Philips Under-the-sink system

    AUT8031R26/90

    Dual Power Instant Heating System, Delivers Powerf

    Dual Power Relay Instant Heating System. All-in-one Purification & Mineralization with Zero Performance Decay. Smart household system delivers whole-house tempered pure water. Internationally certified, safe for mothers & infants.

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    Philips Under-the-sink system

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    See all Water Purifier

    Dual Power Instant Heating System, Delivers Powerf

    Sustained Mineral Purification, Safe for Mother &

    • Reverse osmosis filtration
    • 1000 GPD membrane
    • Ambient, hot and chilled
    • Mineralization

    Aquaporin reverse osmosis filters water better than before

    Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.

    Adds minerals back into the water to enhance the taste

    Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.

    Produces clean water more efficiently and saves water bills

    With advanced filtration technology, the system produces purified water more efficiently with a pure to drain ratio of 2:1. Save your water bills!

    Optimal filtration performance with auto-flush

    With the intelligent auto-flush function, the filtration performance of the reverse osmosis membrane is maintained effortlessly. You may also activate it manually.

    Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

    The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.

    5 temperature settings for your different needs

    We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.

    Check your filtration system without opening the cabinet

    With the smart faucet, you can check the water quality and filter status at a glance. No need to bend your knees and open the cabinet.

    Extra fast direct flow filtration of 1000GPD

    The system offers a high purified water capacity of 1000 gallons per day (GPD), thereby meeting the demands of a big family for clean drinking water. Furthermore, the water flow is fast - filling up a glass of water in less than 4 seconds!**

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metals reduction
      Yes
      Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
      Yes
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      PFAS reduction
      Yes

    • Purification system

      Virus removal (MS2)
      > 99.999%

    • Filter specifications

      Filtration capacity
      6000L

    • General specifications

      Drain water ratio
      2:1

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