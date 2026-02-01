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On-tap filtrationCarbon Block Filter Cartridge

AUT811/79

Up to 99% chlorine reduction

Reduces particulate, chlorine taste and odor and lead. Cartridges for Philips Fast flow Softening+ On-Tap system (AUT1211/79).

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Filters when you pour — not hours before

Up to 99% chlorine reduction

  • Carbon Block Filter

  • Fast Flow on-tap filter system

  • For Philips AUT1211/79

  • Filters when you pour — not hours before

  • Available via BUNNINGS

QuickTwist filter replacement

Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools.

Pure-tasting water

3-stage microfiltration improves water quality by effectively reducing chlorine, lead and pesticides so that you can enjoy safe, clean, great-tasting water

Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance

Long lifetime: the carbon filter lasts for up to 24 months, while the resin filters last for up to 12 months

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