AUT833/79
Enjoy better tasting water
NSF certified 0.5 micron Carbon Block filter cartridge for PFAS Pro Water Tap (AUT9339/79). Reduces Chlorine, Microplastics, PFAS and more. Tested capacity 7286L or 12 months. Flow rate 5.7L/min.
>99.5% PFAS reduction (NSF 53)
>97.5% Chlorine reduction (NSF 42)
>98.4% Microplastics reduction (NSF 401)
Watermark 3497 certified (WM-060212)
Available via BUNNINGS
Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate natures own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.