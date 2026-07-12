U29 Ultra delivers equivalent 3000G with 7.8L/min cold flow. Full 316L stainless steel hot water path. Five precise temps & five preset volumes. With TFT smart faucet,you can monitor performance anytime.
Aquaporin reverse osmosis filters water better than before
Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.
Adds minerals back into the water to enhance the taste
Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.
Consistent filtration performance for years to come
Thanks to the Aquaporin Inside® technology, the filtration performance is consistent for years to come, while maintaining the same fast flow.
5 temperature settings for your different needs
We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.
Check your filtration system without opening the cabinet
With the smart faucet, you can check the water quality and filter status at a glance. No need to bend your knees and open the cabinet.
Commonly-used volume settings at the touch of a button
You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.
Produces clean water more efficiently and saves water bills
With advanced filtration technology, the system produces purified water more efficiently with a pure to drain ratio of 2:1. Save your water bills!