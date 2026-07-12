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  • 3000G high flow for effortless daily cooking 3000G high flow for effortless daily cooking 3000G high flow for effortless daily cooking

    Philips Under-the-sink system

    AUT9124/90

    3000G high flow for effortless daily cooking

    U29 Ultra delivers equivalent 3000G with 7.8L/min cold flow. Full 316L stainless steel hot water path. Five precise temps & five preset volumes. With TFT smart faucet,you can monitor performance anytime.

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    Philips Under-the-sink system

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    3000G high flow for effortless daily cooking

    • Reverse osmosis filtration
    • 600 GPD membrane
    • Ambient and hot
    • Mineralization

    Aquaporin reverse osmosis filters water better than before

    Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.

    Adds minerals back into the water to enhance the taste

    Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.

    Consistent filtration performance for years to come

    Thanks to the Aquaporin Inside® technology, the filtration performance is consistent for years to come, while maintaining the same fast flow.

    5 temperature settings for your different needs

    We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.

    Check your filtration system without opening the cabinet

    With the smart faucet, you can check the water quality and filter status at a glance. No need to bend your knees and open the cabinet.

    Commonly-used volume settings at the touch of a button

    You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.

    Produces clean water more efficiently and saves water bills

    With advanced filtration technology, the system produces purified water more efficiently with a pure to drain ratio of 2:1. Save your water bills!

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Filter Precision
      down to 0.0001 microns
      Filter lifetime
      • 5in1 filter: Up to 12 months
      • AQP filter: Up to 60 months
      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      Viruses reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metals reduction
      Yes
      RO membrane specification
      Aquaporin Inside 900 GPD RO membrane
      Filtration mode
      Purified water only
      Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
      Yes
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      Mineralization
      Yes
      PFAS reduction
      Yes

    • Filter specifications

      Filtration capacity
      • 6000L
      • 6000L
      RO membrane specifications
      Aquaporin Inside 900 GPD RO membrane
      Stage of filtration
      5-stage

    • General specifications

      Rated water flow rate
      1.5L/min
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      460*165*426  mm
      Inlet water temperature
      5-38℃  °C
      Drain water ratio
      65%（2:1）
      Inlet water pressure
      0.1-0.4Mpa
      Faucet
      With TDS display and filter lifetime reminder
      Applicable inlet water
      Municipal tap water
      Water storage tank
      Tankless
      Pressure booster pump
      Included
      Heating system
      Instant heating
      Voltage
      220V
      Installation
      Vertical and horizontal installation
      Rated power
      1900W
      Cooling system
      Compressor cooling
      Refrigerant
      R600a

    • Safety Configurations

      Filter replacement reminder
      Y
      Leakage detector
      Y
      Auto flush
      Y

    • Country of origin

      Country of origin
      Made in China

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