AWH2416/90
Smart Thermostat, Comfort All Year Round
380V 3-Phase power, 21000W output. Features 3*T8 cast aluminum heating elements for powerful and instant heating. A tankless design ensures no stagnant water and scale buildup, delivering fresh, healthy water for washing.See all benefits
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The silicon controlled rectifier in the machine can frequency conversion to adust the output power by the ambient temperature changes, which is energy-saving. Comfort with less than 0.42 ℃ variation.
The smart temperature sensor in the water inlet can detect the seasonal changes. Accordingly, the oulet water temperature is adjusted so as to achieve cozy temperature in four seasons.
Sixteen-level safety protection including high-temperature protection, dry burning protection and IPX4 waterproof ,etc. provides a safer use.
380V 3-Phase power, 21000W output. Features 3*T8 cast aluminum heating elements for powerful and instant heating. Thermal efficiency up to 98.1%.A tankless design ensures no stagnant water and scale buildup, delivering fresh, healthy water for washing.
Equipped with a sensitive chip and temperature sensor, LED screen clearly and intuitively displays temperature, water flow, and electricity consumption for your convenience.
Built-in safeblock protection can effectively block the inlet and outlet current to play a protective effect.
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