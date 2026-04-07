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  • Smart Thermostat, Comfort All Year Round Smart Thermostat, Comfort All Year Round Smart Thermostat, Comfort All Year Round

    AquaShield Electric water heater

    AWH2416/90

    Smart Thermostat, Comfort All Year Round

    380V 3-Phase power, 21000W output. Features 3*T8 cast aluminum heating elements for powerful and instant heating. A tankless design ensures no stagnant water and scale buildup, delivering fresh, healthy water for washing.

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    AquaShield Electric water heater

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    Smart Thermostat, Comfort All Year Round

    Zero cold water all the time

    • Instantaneous water heater
    • 21000W
    • Casting-aluminum heater
    • 380V Three-Phase Power

    Continuous temperature control

    The silicon controlled rectifier in the machine can frequency conversion to adust the output power by the ambient temperature changes, which is energy-saving. Comfort with less than 0.42 ℃ variation.

    Detects seasonal changes for a most comfortable bath

    The smart temperature sensor in the water inlet can detect the seasonal changes. Accordingly, the oulet water temperature is adjusted so as to achieve cozy temperature in four seasons.

    Sixteen-level safety protection system

    Sixteen-level safety protection including high-temperature protection, dry burning protection and IPX4 waterproof ,etc. provides a safer use.

    Zero cold water all the time

    380V 3-Phase power, 21000W output. Features 3*T8 cast aluminum heating elements for powerful and instant heating. Thermal efficiency up to 98.1%.A tankless design ensures no stagnant water and scale buildup, delivering fresh, healthy water for washing.

    Clear display, easily operate.

    Equipped with a sensitive chip and temperature sensor, LED screen clearly and intuitively displays temperature, water flow, and electricity consumption for your convenience.

    Safeblock protection for a safer bath

    Built-in safeblock protection can effectively block the inlet and outlet current to play a protective effect.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Net weight
      7.8  kg
      Gross weight
      10.4  kg
      Packaging dimension (L*W*H)
      603*520*221  mm
      Product dimension (L*W*H)
      123*475*87  mm
      Waterproof
      IPX4

    • Main parameters

      Control type
      Touchpad
      Color
      Titanium gray
      Rated Power
      21000  W
      Installation way
      Vertical installation
      Voltage and frequency
      380V/50Hz
      Heating type
      Casting-aluminum heater
      Rated pressure
      0.7MPa
      Energy efficiency
      Level 1
      Power regulating range
      15000-21000W
      Temperature regulating range
      30-55℃

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years

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