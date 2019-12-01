Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Filter cartridge

AWP201/10
  • Clean water made easy Clean water made easy Clean water made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Filter cartridge

    AWP201/10

    Clean water made easy

    With multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs, pesticides and up to 99% chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

    Filter cartridge

    Clean water made easy

    With multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs, pesticides and up to 99% chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

    Clean water made easy

    With multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs, pesticides and up to 99% chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

    Filter cartridge

    Clean water made easy

    With multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs, pesticides and up to 99% chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

    Similar products

    See all Replacement filters

      Clean water made easy

      Microfiltration system reduces lead and chlorine

      Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

      Convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.

      Effectively reduces lead, pesticides, VOCs and chlorine

      The 4-stage filtration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon, resin and another layer of non-woven fabric, which effectively reduces pesticides, chemicals, microplastics, and up to 99% lead* and chlorine for crisp and pure tasting water. It also reduces water hardness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes, up to 99%*
        Soluble lead reduction
        Yes, up to 99%*
        Bacteria removal
        N/A
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Filtration capacity
        200L
        Main filter media
        • Granular activated carbon/GAC
        • Ion exchange resin

      • Input water conditions

        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water
        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Input water pressure
        (atmospheric) 0-1  bar

      • General specifications

        Compatible model
        • AWP2900
        • AWP2915
        • AWP2918
        • AWP2920
        • AWP2921
        • AWP2922

      • Country of origin

        Filter
        China

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • *Based on test result by the international certification testing agency BV under laboratory conditions. Soluble lead reduction is still at 88% when the filter lifetime ends.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.