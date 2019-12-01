AWP201/10
Clean water made easy
With multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs, pesticides and up to 99% chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.
Convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.
The 4-stage filtration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon, resin and another layer of non-woven fabric, which effectively reduces pesticides, chemicals, microplastics, and up to 99% lead* and chlorine for crisp and pure tasting water. It also reduces water hardness.
Based on test result by the international certification testing agency BV under laboratory conditions. Soluble lead reduction is still at 88% when the filter lifetime ends.