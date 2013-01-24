Home
GoZero

Hydration bottle

AWP2722LIR/97
    -{discount-value}

    GoZero Adventure filter gives you assured water by removing up to 99.9%* waterborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses and cyst. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals, as well as improving the taste and clarity. See all benefits

      GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

      Safe drinking water anywhere you go

      • 20oz/590ml
      • Instant filtration
      • BPA-free LDPE
      • Lime

      Safe drinking water, anywhere, anytime

      Powered by innovative electro-adsorptive filter media, the Adventure filter removes up to 99.9%* of waterborne pathogens from the water, so that you have access to safe drinking water anywhere, anytime**. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

      Dust-proof

      The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.

      Leak-proof

      The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.

      Dishwasher-safe

      All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Bottle capacity (excl. filter)
        590ml/20oz
        Bottle material
        BPA-free LDPE
        Filter quantity
        1-pack
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Replacement filter cartridge
        • Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
        • Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
        Color
        Lime

      • Input water conditions

        Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
        • Visually clear water
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius
        • Never use to filter seawater
        Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
        • Municipal tap water
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius

          • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.
          • **Always use the clearest and most reliable water source possible. Stated filtration performance and life time is conducted under laboratory conditions. The effectiveness may be limited by the environmental or hygienic conditions that could cause the recontamination of water after filtration.

