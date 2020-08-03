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  • GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors! GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors! GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

    GoZero Hydration bottle

    AWP2722LIR/97

    2 Awards

    GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

    GoZero Adventure filter gives you assured water by removing up to 99.999%* waterborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses and cyst. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals, as well as improving the taste and clarity.

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    GoZero Hydration bottle

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    GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

    Safe drinking water anywhere you go

    • 20oz/590ml
    • Instant filtration
    • BPA-free LDPE
    • Lime
    Dust-proof

    Dust-proof

    The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.

    Leak-proof

    Leak-proof

    The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.

    Dishwasher-safe

    Dishwasher-safe

    All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.

    Safe drinking water, anywhere, anytime

    Powered by innovative electro-adsorptive filter media, the Adventure filter removes up to 99.999%* of waterborne pathogens from the water, so that you have access to safe drinking water anywhere, anytime**. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

    Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

    Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

    Technical Specifications

    • Input water conditions

      Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
      • Visually clear water
      • 5-38 degrees Celsius
      • Never use to filter seawater
      Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
      • Municipal tap water
      • 5-38 degrees Celsius

    • General specifications

      Color
      Lime
      Replacement filter cartridge
      • Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
      • Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
      Filter lifetime
      1 month
      Filter quantity
      1-pack
      Bottle material
      BPA-free LDPE
      Bottle capacity (excl. filter)
      590ml/20oz
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    Awards

    • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.
    • **Always use the clearest and most reliable water source possible. Stated filtration performance and life time is conducted under laboratory conditions. The effectiveness may be limited by the environmental or hygienic conditions that could cause the recontamination of water after filtration.

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