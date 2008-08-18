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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1037/98

All-in-one, MP3 music with enriched bass

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1037 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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All-in-one, MP3 music with enriched bass

  • MP3

  • cassette

MP3-CD playback means MP3 plays like a normal audio CD.

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

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