Always close to your baby
The Philips In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor lets you watch and listen to your baby from your iPhone/iPad. Watch in crystal clear HD quality and with night vision you can watch your baby even in the dark. See all benefits
In.Sight wireless monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. In.Sight wireless monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection, providing you a highly secure connection each time you look at your loved ones.
In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor allow you to watch your baby in vivid detail. View videos in high definition 720p quality. The "720" refers to the number of horizontal lines of resolution on the screen. The “p” stands for progressive scan or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. With 720p resolution, videos are sharper and more true-to-life.
With In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor, you can talk to your baby anytime you want. Simply press "talk" on your iPhone or iPad and sing her a nursery rhyme. Watch as she falls asleep in your soothing voice.
Night vision mode allows you to see your baby's lovely face in the dark. Infrared light goes on for the monitor to capture clear black and white video when it is dark. Night vision mode switches on and off automatically, or you can adjust it manually.
In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor allow you to watch your baby on your iPhone or iPad wherever you are. Once you have downloaded the free Apple App and set up your In.Sight wireless baby monitor, you can access the video stream from your iPhone or iPad anywhere on Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G LTE networks. There's no limit to where and how you view your loved ones.
In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor streams audio continously even when your iPhone or iPad is locked or when you are docking or charging your iPhone or iPad.
Set-up is simple with the app. The app will generate a QR code for your home Wi-Fi settings. With the QR code, the monitor will automatically pair with your Wi-Fi network, easily and instantly.
Share monitors with your spouse, family, friends and even your baby sitters. The app lets you share each monitor with two other users so that they have access to live videos and sound via their smartphones as well. You can even upgrade the app to share the monitor with up to 10 users.
It's impossible to predict when something might happen to your baby. In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor keeps watching with adjustable noise and motion detection. You will be alerted anytime noise or motion is detected. Automatically receive push notifications on your iPhone or iPad when the monitor detects motion or noise.
Temperature and humidity sensors on In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor show temperature and humidity level on your iPhone or iPad. The humidity sensor measures humidity level, for instance, detecting dry air that may irritate baby's throat. The app will even alert you when the temperature is too high/low.
In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor is free from brominated flame retardant (BFR) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). It adheres to the stringent safefy standards for infant utensils and is absolutely baby-proof, safe and eco-friendly.
Have ultimate peace of mind with In.Sight wireless baby monitor. It connects to Wi-Fi 802.11 bgn networks. Place the monitor right in your baby room, you can watch and hear your baby right from your iPhone or iPad wherever you are.
