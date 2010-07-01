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    Brilliance Signage Display

    BDL4230E/00

    The best all round public signage display

    Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm/42" LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications.

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    Brilliance Signage Display

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    The best all round public signage display

    for indoor applications

    • 107cm (42")
    • Full HD
    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

    The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

    Advanced anti image sticking function

    Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

    Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      107  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      42  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.485 x 0.485
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.06 Billion colors
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1400:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • DVI-D x1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      AV input
      • HDMI x1
      • Component (BNC) x1
      • Composite (RCA) x1
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • S-video x1
      • Audio (L/R) x2
      AV output
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • Audio (L/R) x1
      Other connections
      • AC-out
      • External loudspeaker connector

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Picture in picture
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      Tiled Matrix
      5 x 5
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel shift, Low bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      RS232
      Packaging
      Reusable box

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 12 W (8 ohm)

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      Typ. 120W
      Standby power consumption
      <1W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      2.9 cm / 1.14 inch
      Smart Insert mount
      160 x 300 x 55 mm
      Set height (with stand)
      666  mm
      Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
      6.30 x 11.81 x 2.17 inch
      Set height (with stand) (inch)
      26.2  inch
      Set Width
      993  mm
      Product weight
      24  kg
      Set depth (with stand)
      319  mm
      Set Height
      586  mm
      Set Depth
      120  mm
      Set depth (with stand) (inch)
      12.6  inch
      Set Width (inch)
      39.1  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      23.1  inch
      Wall Mount
      200x200mm, 400x200mm (Set), 100x100mm (Smart insert)
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.7  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      52.91  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      50.000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      5 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      • Fixed wall mount
      • Flexible wall mount
      • Ceiling mount
      Stand
      BM05411

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      Europe/North America: 3 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • CCC
      • RoHS
      • UL/cUL

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
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