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    Brilliance Signage Display

    BDL4245E/00

    Experience images of stunning clarity

    When it comes to high performance at an affordable cost, nothing comes close to this display. Deliver messages to your audience in total clarity and full HD quality - lowering your TCO and maximizing your ROI!

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    Brilliance Signage Display

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    Experience images of stunning clarity

    with the full HD Display

    • 107cm (42")
    • Digital Signage
    • Full HD
    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Open Pluggable Specification Slot

    Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Network Controllability: RJ45

    Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Advanced anti image sticking function

    Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

    VGA Loopthrough

    Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

    Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      107  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      42  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.485 x 0.485
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      450  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 Million colors
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Response time (typical)
      6.5  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • DVI-D x1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      • RJ45
      AV input
      • HDMI x1
      • Component (BNC) x1
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • S-video x1
      • Audio (L/R) x2
      AV output
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • Audio (L/R) x1
      Other connections
      OPS

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Picture in picture
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      Tiled Matrix
      5 x 5
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel shift, Low bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      Ease of installation
      Carrying Handles
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Packaging
      Reusable box

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      Typ. 114W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      28.5mm/1.1"
      Set Width
      992  mm
      Product weight
      23  kg
      Set Height
      584  mm
      Set Depth
      116  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      39.0  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      23.0  inch
      Wall Mount
      200x200mm, 400x200 mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.6  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      50.7 lb  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      50.000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      5 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      • Fixed wall mount
      • Flexible wall mount
      • Ceiling mount
      Stand
      BM04642

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      Europe/North America: 3 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • C-Tick
      • RoHS

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
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