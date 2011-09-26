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  • Open up a new era of interaction Open up a new era of interaction Open up a new era of interaction

    LCD monitor

    BDL6545AT/00

    Open up a new era of interaction

    Take audience participation to a whole new level with the 165 cm (65") full HD LCD display. With your own touch applications, the sky's the limit!

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    LCD monitor

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    Open up a new era of interaction

    with the multi-touch LCD display

    • 165 cm (65")
    • Multi-touch
    • Full HD
    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

    The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

    Open Pluggable Specification Slot

    Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Temperature sensor measures the health condition

    This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

    Advanced anti image sticking function

    Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

    Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      165.1  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      65  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.744 x 0.744 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      5000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Display screen type
      LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • USB B-Type
      AV input
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • S-video x1
      • DVI-D x1
      • Component RCA
      AV output
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • Audio (L/R) x2
      • Audio (L/R) x1
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • HDMI

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 5 x 5
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Network controllable
      RS232
      Packaging
      Reusable box

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W (8 Ohm)

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      Typ. 309W
      Standby power consumption
      <1W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      MAC 640 x 480
      60  Hz
      MAC 832 x 624
      60  Hz
      MAC 1152 x 870
      60  Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      45 mm r/l, 42 mm top, 39 mm bottom
      Set Width
      1522  mm
      Product weight
      71.6  kg
      Set Height
      889  mm
      Set Depth
      124  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      59.9  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      35.0  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.9  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      157.5  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Width
      152.2  cm
      Width
      59.9  inch
      Height
      88.9  cm
      Height
      35.0  inch
      Depth
      12.3  cm
      Depth
      4.8  inch
      Weight
      71.6  kg
      Weight
      157.849  lb

    • Technical specifications

      Touchpoints
      Optical Sensing Touch  s

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      5 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      • Fixed wall mount
      • Flexible wall mount
      • Ceiling mount
      Stand
      BM06511

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      Europe/North America: 3 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • CCC
      • RoHS

    • Packaging dimensions

      EAN
      87 12581 60484 4
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Carton

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
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