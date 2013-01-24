Easily dry and style your hair
This Philips Essential hairdryer packs the perfect balance of drying and styling power. The dryer is compact and can easily be used at home or taken on the road. Get the beautiful and gentle results you desire, wherever you go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
This hairdryer has foldable handle, making it easy to pack, store and take with you anywhere you go.
The concentrator focuses airflow through the opening to specific areas. This results in better touch-ups or more precise styling to finish your look.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
2 years of worldwide guarantee.
