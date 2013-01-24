Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

EssentialCare

Hairdryer

BHD004/03
  • Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound
    -{discount-value}

    EssentialCare Hairdryer

    BHD004/03

    Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

    This Philips EssentialCare dryer gives you the power and care you need with a more pleasant sound. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014 See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD228.00

    EssentialCare Hairdryer

    Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

    This Philips EssentialCare dryer gives you the power and care you need with a more pleasant sound. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014 See all benefits

    Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

    This Philips EssentialCare dryer gives you the power and care you need with a more pleasant sound. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014 See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD228.00

    EssentialCare Hairdryer

    Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

    This Philips EssentialCare dryer gives you the power and care you need with a more pleasant sound. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014 See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers

      Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

      Designed by Philips sound experts

      • 1800W
      • Cool shot
      • Diffuser
      • 220-240V
      Designed for a pleasant sound

      Designed for a pleasant sound

      The design of the air inlet grill allows for increased air flow while, the shape and size of the dryer improves flow of the air through the dryer. The result is faster, more effective drying power with a pleasant sound*. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. The result is a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator focuses the air flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord.

      1800W for perfect drying results

      1800W for perfect drying results

      This 1800W hairdryer creates the perfect level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting maintains a constant caring drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can achieve great results in the most caring way.

      3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

      3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

      This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

      Adds volume, maximizes thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      Adds volume, maximizes thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        1800  W
        Power
        1800  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        PC high gloss and matt
        Motor
        DC Motor

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Foldable handle
        No
        Coolshot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Travel pouch
        No
        Ceramic
        No
        Ion conditioning
        No
        Number of attachments
        2
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Diffuser
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Weight & dimensions

        Product weight (excl. pack)
        485g
        Product size
        274 x 88 x 179mm
        A-Box Dimensions
        594 x 343 x 206mm
        A-Box Weight
        600g
        F-Box weight
        125g

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.