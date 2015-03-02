Discontinued
BHD006/03
Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*
This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go.
1600W
Foldable handle
Worldwide voltage
Pouch
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.