Personalized drying experience

SenseIQ technology for a personalized drying experience. SENSES. The dryer's infrared sensor continuously scans the temperature of your hair for a personalized protection. ADATPS. The sensor adjusts the temperature up to 4,000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating. CARES. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while drying, locking-in up to 90%** of your hair’s natural moisture.