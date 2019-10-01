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  • Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
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    StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush

    BHH880/03

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy looking, frizz-free hair.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD458.00

    StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush

    Similar products

    See all Straighteners

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair

    • Extra large brush area
    • ThermoProtect technology
    • Tourmaline ceramic coating
    Tourmaline ceramic coating

    Tourmaline ceramic coating

    Tourmaline ceramic coating for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.

    ThermoProtect technology

    ThermoProtect technology

    ThermoProtect technology maintains constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protected, healthy looking hair.

    2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

    2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

    Two temperature settings (170°C & 200°C) to best suit your hair type.

    Triple bristle design

    Triple bristle design

    Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

    Large paddle-shaped brush

    Large paddle-shaped brush

    The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.

    Fast heat-up time

    Fast heat-up time

    Ready to use in 50 seconds.

    Ready to use indicator light

    Ready to use indicator light

    LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord.

    Swivel cord

    Swivel cord

    Swivel cord for comfortable use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Voltage
      Universal  V
      Heater Type
      PTC
      Product size (mm)
      350 L x 75 W x 48 D
      Total number of bristles
      247
      LED light indicator
      White color

    • Features

      Auto shut-off
      after 60 min
      Temperature Settings
      • 2 settings
      • 170°C and 200°C
      Brush shape
      Paddle
      Brushing area (mm)
      116 L x 60 W
      Number of heated bristles
      111

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes
      Tourmaline ceramic coating
      Yes

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    • Measured on 33 women with mid length hair. Test done in China.

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