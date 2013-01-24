Home
    Introducing the Philips personalized straightener with SenseIQ technology that is designed to lock your hair's natural moisture deep within. The result? Strong hair and a healthy-looking shine every time you style. See all benefits

      Personalized straightening with SenseIQ

      Proven to maintain up to 93% of hair strength*

      • Personalized technology
      • Maintains hair strength*
      • Up to 70% moisture lock-in**
      • 4x more ions for shiny hair***
      Personalized straightening

      Personalized straightening

      SenseIQ technology for a personalized straightening experience. Senses. The active digital sensor measures your hair's temperature more than 20,000 times per styling session. Adapts. The intelligent microprocessor automatically adjusts the temperature to prevent your hair from overheating. Cares. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while styling, locking-in up to 70% of its natural moisture**.

      Keeping hair strength

      Keeping hair strength

      Proven to maintain up to 93% of your hair's essential strength*, the straightener with SenseIQ makes sure your hair always feels healthy on the inside while looking sleek and lustrous outside.

      Tetra Ionic System for shiny hair

      Tetra Ionic System for shiny hair

      Let your hair feel the enriching ionic ambience with the Tetra Ionic System. The patented design releases millions of ions using 4 special jets nested on both sides of the straightener. The enriching molecules remove static, eliminate frizz, and gives your hair lustrous glossy shine.

      Senses hair's temperature

      Senses hair's temperature

      Unique hair needs unique care. So stroke after stroke, Philips Straightener Prestige personalizes to you. Its active digital sensor measures the temperature of your hair more than 20,000 times per styling session to give you a tailor-made experience every time you style.

      Adapts straightening performance to prevent overheating

      Adapts straightening performance to prevent overheating

      The intelligent microprocessor is the brain behind SenseIQ. It constantly analyzes and adjusts the temperature. Adapting its heat to your hair, the straightener prevents overheating, while always providing the styling performance you expect.

      Cares uniquely for your hair

      Cares uniquely for your hair

      Give your hair the exclusive care it deserves. The straightener with SenseIQ technology locks in up to 70%** of your hair's natural moisture to ensure sleek, healthy-looking hair full of shine.

      Quick styling

      Quick styling

      Warming up in seconds, the straightener glides across your hair in fewer passes thanks to 20% larger*** plates. Choose between 14 temperature settings to get the precise styling you need.

      Pull-free gliding

      Pull-free gliding

      Float across the surface of your hair without any pulling thanks to ultra-smooth plates that received a special anti-friction treatment.

      Easy straightening with 3 styling modes

      Easy straightening with 3 styling modes

      At the touch of a button, select one of three modes based on your hair-type: Fast mode. Heats to 210°C for hard-to-straighten hair, including thick, course or curly. Normal mode. Heats to 190°C for use on textured or softly waved hair. Gentle mode. Heats to 170°C for use with fine, pale, blonde or color-treated hair. For hair protection, SenseIQ is automatically activated in all modes.

      Precise styling with cool tip

      Precise styling with cool tip

      Want to make waves? No problem. Place a strand of hair between the plates and turn the straightener inwards or outwards as you glide. Grip the cool tip with your free hand for extra control and precision.

      Convenient styling with roll-up pouch

      Convenient styling with roll-up pouch

      The stylish roll-up pouch servers as a heat-resistant mat that helps you style anywhere. It also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or while traveling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        SenseIQ technology
        Yes
        Ionic Care
        Yes, 4 ionic jets

      • Features

        Settings
        3 modes: Fast, Normal, Gentle
        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        LED display
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Heat-up time
        15 sec
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Cord length
        2 m

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Heat-resistant roll-out pouch
        Heat protection cap
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

          • SenseIQ mode at 200°C, mean results
          • * SenseIQ mode at 170° C
          • * * vs. Philips HP8372

