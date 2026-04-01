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  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care. Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care. Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.

    Epilator Series 8000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

    BRE708/00

    Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.

    Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin.Introducing world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results.

    See all benefits

    Epilator Series 8000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

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    Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.

    Free from hair removal routine for up to 4 weeks.

    • Wet & Dry use
    • For legs and body
    • Efficient epilation
    • 3 attachments in total
    Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Enjoy to be free from hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.

    ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

    ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

    World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360 ° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.

    Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

    Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

    Efficient and fast results with Double Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.

    100% showerproof

    100% showerproof

    From the shower to the sink - epilate wet or dry, your choice, your convenience. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable. Handle with non-slip patterns improves the grip in the shower.

    Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

    Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

    Stay powered for 60 min on one charge. No interruptions. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot. New design comes with matt finishing & non-slip patterns for improved grip in the shower.

    Buy once. Use for years**

    Buy once. Use for years**

    A one-time purchase that lasts for years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Yes
      Epilator head
      Yes
      ProGuide
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      3 hours
      Quick charge
      Yes
      Battery usage time
      60 minutes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      5V / 1.5A
      Number of tweezers
      32
      USB-A cable
      Yes
      Tweezing actions speed 1
      64000 per minute
      Tweezing actions speed 2
      70400 per minute
      Power adapter
      No

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2
      Cordless
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry use
      Yes
      LED light
      Yes

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    • vs without ProGuide.
    • * with 2 years warranty.

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