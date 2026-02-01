Search terms

  Close shave. Even on hard-to-reach areas.

    Lady Shaver Series 8000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

    BRL159/00

    Close shave. Even on hard-to-reach areas.

    Our most premium Lady Shaver with a flexible head and LED light. You deserve an experience that’s anything but ordinary. This special full body edition offers hair removal solutions for face, body and bikini. Dermatologically tested.

    Lady Shaver Series 8000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

    Close shave. Even on hard-to-reach areas.

    Shave gently. Care truly. Self-care isn't selfish.

    • LED light, Flexible head
    • For legs, body & bikini
    • +6 accessories
    • Up to 100 min runtime
    Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

    Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

    3 blade system with a flexible head for a gentle, clean shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

    Flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves.

    Flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves.

    Introducing our first Philips Lady Shaver with a flexible shaving head, designed for your curves.*** The flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves for a close, precise shave. Hard-to-reach spots? No problem. It moves with your body contours and a LED light helps to spot every hair. Personalize your shaving with the two speed settings for more control over the speed and intensity of your hair removal.

    LED light. Spot it. Shave it.

    LED light. Spot it. Shave it.

    Because your skin deserves spotlight treatment. New Lady Shaver with built-in LED light catches every hair.

    Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

    Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

    Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

    Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

    Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.

    Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 100 min runtime.

    Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 100 min runtime.

    Built for the way hair grows. Shave both ways: Up. Down. Done. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot, from underarms, to legs, to toes. Stay powered for up to 100 mins on one charge. No interruptions.

    Face, body, bikini - one set for complete care.

    Face, body, bikini - one set for complete care.

    Face, body, bikini - one set for all your hair removal moments. Confidence made simple. Step 1: Exfoliate to remove dead skin and help to prevent ingrown hairs. Step 2: Pre-trim longer hairs and shave. Step 3: Use the bikini trimmer head for touch-ups down there. Step 4: Remove fuzz with Facial Hair Remover.

    No fuzz. No fuss. With Facial Hair Remover.

    No fuzz. No fuss. With Facial Hair Remover.

    Experience close but gentle facial hair removal. Designed for optimal performance, with full circle light and mirror. No fuzz. No fuss.

    Shave, trim & shape bikini area with bikini trimming head.

    Shave, trim & shape bikini area with bikini trimming head.

    Personalize your bikini routine - trim and shape with confidence, thanks to the included bikini trimming head and bikini comb.

    Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Where technology meets care - for skin that feels as good as it looks. Designed for gentleness, tailored for care - because you deserve an experience that’s more than ordinary.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics, paper-based packaging and no adapter in the box. A one-time purchase that lasts for years.**** One shaving foil, a whole year of effortless shaving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer head
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer comb
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Exfoliation glove
      Yes
      Facial Hair Remover
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging time
      1  hour(s)
      Battery run time
      Up to 100 min

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      5V/7.5 W
      USB-A cable
      Yes
      Power adaptor
      No

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2 settings
      Integrated LED light
      Yes

    • Service

      2 year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)

    • Performance

      Flexible head
      Yes
      3 Blade system
      Yes
      Rounded trimmer tips
      Yes
      Dermatologically tested
      Yes

    • Design

      Anti-slip grip
      Yes

