A flawless, close shave
Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to. See all benefits
The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.
As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure there are fewer hairs missed.
The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head deliver a smooth pass and a gentle skin feel, especially in curvy areas.
The rounded pearl tip trimmer and the safety bars under trimmer protect your skin from scratches for a comfortable shave.
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.
Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
5 minute quick charge for a full shave.
