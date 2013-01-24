Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

SatinShave Prestige

Wet and dry cordless shaver

BRL175/00
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin A gentle shave for smooth skin A gentle shave for smooth skin
    -{discount-value}

    SatinShave Prestige Wet and dry cordless shaver

    BRL175/00

    A gentle shave for smooth skin

    Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Prestige ladyshaver gives you smooth skin without irritation, easy and convenient. Treat your body and feet to a satin smooth skin. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD538.00

    SatinShave Prestige Wet and dry cordless shaver

    A gentle shave for smooth skin

    Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Prestige ladyshaver gives you smooth skin without irritation, easy and convenient. Treat your body and feet to a satin smooth skin. See all benefits

    A gentle shave for smooth skin

    Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Prestige ladyshaver gives you smooth skin without irritation, easy and convenient. Treat your body and feet to a satin smooth skin. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD538.00

    SatinShave Prestige Wet and dry cordless shaver

    A gentle shave for smooth skin

    Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Prestige ladyshaver gives you smooth skin without irritation, easy and convenient. Treat your body and feet to a satin smooth skin. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all lady-shavers

      A gentle shave for smooth skin

      Now with electric foot file

      • Single foil shaver
      • 1.5hr recharge
      • + 6 accessories
      Floating foil for an even shave

      Floating foil for an even shave

      The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

      Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

      Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

      The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

      Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

      Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

      Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin smooth feet from heel to toe. You can use the ultra-precision edge for precise and thorough callus removal. The unique rotating disc can be used to treat large areas and smoothens your skin.

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.

      Includes trimming head and bikini comb

      Includes trimming head and bikini comb

      It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.

      Includes skin stretcher

      Includes skin stretcher

      Skin stretcher cap tightens skin while shaving

      Ergonomic S-shaped handle

      Ergonomic S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver
        Skin care features
        Rounded pearl tip trimmers

      • Accessories

        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Skin stretcher cap
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Pedi electric foot file
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Battery indicator
        • Battery charging
        • Battery full
        • Battery low

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15V/ 5.4W
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of shaving foils
        1

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Charging
        1.5 hour charging time

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.