Gentle to your sensitive skin, tough on impurities

VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your sensitive skin. The sensitive cleansing brush cleanses the skin in a gentle way, for soft and radiant skin. The 32,000 ultra-thin bristles are designed for a gentle cleansing experience.Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.