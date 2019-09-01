Discontinued
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Better, gentle cleansing. Ready in 1 minute
The mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact. It's easy to use. It's perfect for your daily skincare. Wherever you are.
Rotation technology
Cleansing
1 cleansing brush head
1 intensity setting
The rotating motion quickly but gently removes these impurities by sweeping them away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed.
Thanks to the rotation technology and the 32,000 silky soft bristles of the sensitive cleansing brush you get better cleansing results for your sensitive skin with a recommended 60 seconds cleansing program!
VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your sensitive skin. The sensitive cleansing brush cleanses the skin in a gentle way, for soft and radiant skin. The 32,000 ultra-thin bristles are designed for a gentle cleansing experience.Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.
Compared to cleansing by hands. Data on file.