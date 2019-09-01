ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

VisaPureMini Facial Cleanser

BSC111/08

Better, gentle cleansing. Ready in 1 minute

The mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact. It's easy to use. It's perfect for your daily skincare. Wherever you are.

See all benefits

Ideal for sensitive dehydrated skin

Better, gentle cleansing. Ready in 1 minute

  • Rotation technology

  • Cleansing

  • 1 cleansing brush head

  • 1 intensity setting

Rotation cleansing technology

Rotation cleansing technology

The rotating motion quickly but gently removes these impurities by sweeping them away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed.

Better cleansing than hands. Ready in just 1 minute*

Better cleansing than hands. Ready in just 1 minute*

Thanks to the rotation technology and the 32,000 silky soft bristles of the sensitive cleansing brush you get better cleansing results for your sensitive skin with a recommended 60 seconds cleansing program!

Gentle to your sensitive skin, tough on impurities

Gentle to your sensitive skin, tough on impurities

VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your sensitive skin. The sensitive cleansing brush cleanses the skin in a gentle way, for soft and radiant skin. The 32,000 ultra-thin bristles are designed for a gentle cleansing experience.Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Compared to cleansing by hands. Data on file.