Better, gentle cleansing. Ready in 1 minute
The mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact. It's easy to use. It's perfect for your daily skincare. Wherever you are. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The rotating motion quickly but gently removes these impurities by sweeping them away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed.
Thanks to the rotation technology and the 32,000 silky soft bristles of the sensitive cleansing brush you get better cleansing results for your sensitive skin with a recommended 60 seconds cleansing program!
VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your sensitive skin. The sensitive cleansing brush cleanses the skin in a gentle way, for soft and radiant skin. The 32,000 ultra-thin bristles are designed for a gentle cleansing experience.Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.
This device is 100% waterproof and can be easily used in the shower and cleaned under the tap.
With its compact and lightweight design VisaPure mini facial cleanser easily fits in your handbag or bathroom shelf. It’s the perfect mini cleanser for your daily skincare routine wherever you are.
Cleansing with this device means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products like creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
With the 1 minute recommended cleansing program for effective and superior cleansing, VisaPure mini facial cleanser easily fits in your routine and makes it better!
When fully charged, this device has cordless power for 20 uses, equivalent to 10 days when used twice per day.
This device is compatible with all Philips brushes, which are designed to fit your individual skin type and needs.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
