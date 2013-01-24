Home
Eye Brightener

BSC301/00
    -{discount-value}

    98% of consumers* agree that the eye brightener helps them radiate energy from their eyes instantly! See all benefits

      All in one solution, to fight

      puffy, fatigue, dry eyes, dark circles, fine lines

      • Optimode Technology
      • Multi-temperature surface
      • Silicon acupoint stimulus
      • USB cable, Travel pouch
      Concave surface for comfortable warm and cool treatments

      Concave surface for comfortable warm and cool treatments

      Our specially designed multi-temperature surface covers the entire eye, while giving you precisely-timed warm or cool treatments at optimal temperatures. Its rounded, concave shape prevents your sensitive inner eye from receiving too much pressure.

      3-step mode combats dark circles and fine line forming

      3-step mode combats dark circles and fine line forming

      A professionally designed 3-step program increases microcirculation to combat dark circles, prevents early fine line forming and gives your eyes a healthy glow. Step 1: A warm treatment for 90 seconds per eye at ~40°C stimulates blood flow, triggering fresh oxygen and nutrient delivery. Step 2: A 30-second acupoint stimulation under each eye, with silicone touchpoints, prompts lymph drainage and relieves tensions in the eye muscles to prevent early fine line forming. Step 3: A 15-second cold treatment at ~19°C per eye which constricts blood vessels, making dark circles less visible.

      Optimal treatment settings address 5 different eye concerns

      Optimal treatment settings address 5 different eye concerns

      Optimized settings automatically choose the best temperature to address 5 different eye concerns. A cold treatment to reduce puffiness and refresh your eyes. A warm treatment to increase blood flow to diminish fatigue and stimulate tear glands to help moisturize eyes. A combination program with acupoint stimulus to support natural lymph drainage with improved blood circulation to combat dark circles and release stress & muscle tension to prevent risk of fine line forming.

      2 min cool mode reduces puffiness and refreshes

      2 min cool mode reduces puffiness and refreshes

      A professionally designed 1 min cold treatment per eye at ~19°C, reduces swelling and cools the eye area by 8 degrees to give you a fresh feeling sensation.

      4 min warm mode relieves eye fatigue and dryness

      4 min warm mode relieves eye fatigue and dryness

      A professionally designed 2-minute warm treatment per eye at ~40°C, relaxes, de-stresses your eyes. It also triggers the production of essential oils in the eye area, preventing dryness and fatigue caused by extensive computer work.

      Acupoint stimulus surface with soft silicone touchpoints

      Acupoint stimulus surface with soft silicone touchpoints

      Our acupoint stimulus surface has 60 silicone touchpoints to help you stimulate lymph drainage.

      USB charging for increased flexibility

      USB charging for increased flexibility

      USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer - whether you're at work, on the road, or at home.

      Eyes are away from all signs of fatigue effectively

      Eyes are away from all signs of fatigue effectively

      *92% of consumers perceive that the refresh setting could reduce eye puffiness; 92% consumers agree that the relax setting could reduce eye fatigue; 86% consumers report that the relax setting could reduce eye dryness; 82% consumers perceive that the detox setting could reduce dark circles. **78% consumers notice that the detox setting could help to release muscle tensions to prevent early fine lines.

      Light & sound guides lead you easily through treatments

      Light & sound guides lead you easily through treatments

      Light and sound guides indicate when the device is ready and lead you through each treatment. A blinking light signals when the Eye Brightener is ready to use. Blue or red lights indicate cool or warm treatments, respectively. And sound alerts tell you when to switch eyes or move to the next treatment.

      Developed with skin experts

      Philips Eye Brightener has been developed in collaboration with expert scientists and researchers.

      Neoprene travel pouch for protection

      Stylish neoprene pouch protects your device when you travel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Ease of use

        3 optimal settings
        • Refresh
        • Relax
        • Detox
        Fits into your daily routine
        Use day or night
        Light guide
        • Blinks for preparation time
        • Blue or red for chosen setting
        Sound guide
        • Left eye/right eye treatment
        • Change treatment surfaces
        Display
        • 3 optimal settings
        • Massage head indicator
        • Switch eye indicator
        • Not available indicator
        • Battery indicator
        Cleaning
        Wipe with damp towel
        Operation
        Cordless use

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        USB charging
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        On the handle

      • Eye Brightener

        Dual-sided treatment head
        • Acupoint stimulus surface
        • Multi-temperature surface
        Optimode Technology
        Optimal cure per eye concern
        Refresh mode
        2 min cool mode at ~19°C
        Relax mode
        4 min warm mode at ~40°C
        Detox mode
        3-step combination program

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Test conducted with 52 Chinese women respondents by an independent agency in 2016.
          • *Independent test results on 77 females at 4 weeks treatment, China 2016

