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Discontinued

Eye Brightener

BSC301/00

All in one solution, to fight

98% of consumers* agree that the eye brightener helps them radiate energy from their eyes instantly!

See all benefits

puffy, fatigue, dry eyes, dark circles, fine lines

All in one solution, to fight

  • Optimode Technology

  • Multi-temperature surface

  • Silicon acupoint stimulus

  • USB cable, Travel pouch

Concave surface for comfortable warm and cool treatments

Concave surface for comfortable warm and cool treatments

Our specially designed multi-temperature surface covers the entire eye, while giving you precisely-timed warm or cool treatments at optimal temperatures. Its rounded, concave shape prevents your sensitive inner eye from receiving too much pressure.

3-step mode combats dark circles and fine line forming

3-step mode combats dark circles and fine line forming

A professionally designed 3-step program increases microcirculation to combat dark circles, prevents early fine line forming and gives your eyes a healthy glow. Step 1: A warm treatment for 90 seconds per eye at ~40°C stimulates blood flow, triggering fresh oxygen and nutrient delivery. Step 2: A 30-second acupoint stimulation under each eye, with silicone touchpoints, prompts lymph drainage and relieves tensions in the eye muscles to prevent early fine line forming. Step 3: A 15-second cold treatment at ~19°C per eye which constricts blood vessels, making dark circles less visible.

Optimal treatment settings address 5 different eye concerns

Optimal treatment settings address 5 different eye concerns

Optimized settings automatically choose the best temperature to address 5 different eye concerns. A cold treatment to reduce puffiness and refresh your eyes. A warm treatment to increase blood flow to diminish fatigue and stimulate tear glands to help moisturize eyes. A combination program with acupoint stimulus to support natural lymph drainage with improved blood circulation to combat dark circles and release stress & muscle tension to prevent risk of fine line forming.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Test conducted with 52 Chinese women respondents by an independent agency in 2016.

  2. Independent test results on 77 females at 4 weeks treatment, China 2016