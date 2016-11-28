3-step mode combats dark circles and fine line forming

A professionally designed 3-step program increases microcirculation to combat dark circles, prevents early fine line forming and gives your eyes a healthy glow. Step 1: A warm treatment for 90 seconds per eye at ~40°C stimulates blood flow, triggering fresh oxygen and nutrient delivery. Step 2: A 30-second acupoint stimulation under each eye, with silicone touchpoints, prompts lymph drainage and relieves tensions in the eye muscles to prevent early fine line forming. Step 3: A 15-second cold treatment at ~19°C per eye which constricts blood vessels, making dark circles less visible.