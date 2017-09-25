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Discontinued

VisaPure AdvancedHome Facial Device

BSC431/05

Removes pollution, skin feels lifted and refreshed

Skin affected by pollution and stress looks tired, dull, loses firmness and ages faster. VisaPure Advanced is a 3-in-1 ritual that removes city pollution and stress from your skin. Remove pollution and reclaim your radiance.

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Ideal for skin exposed to pollution and stress

Removes pollution, skin feels lifted and refreshed

  • Tailored DualMotion Technology

  • Cleansing, Massage, Fresh skin

  • 3 heads,pouch,storage palette

  • 2 intensity settings

The brush has the power to clear up to 100% pollution

The brush has the power to clear up to 100% pollution

Today's polluted, tired skin is not just temporarily tired and dull, it's also tomorrow's prematurely aged skin. Our Anti-pollution brush combines a bamboo infused charcoal sponge with silky smooth bristles to draw out and remove even the tiniest pollution particles. If not properly removed from the skin, pollution sticks to the skin, penetrating deeply and damaging collagen.

Charcoal infused sponge draws out pollution from the skin

Charcoal infused sponge draws out pollution from the skin

Charcoal is well known for its excellent absorbent and purifying properties. The charcoal in our brush is natural and comes from carbonated bamboo wood.

Removes make up & dirt up to 11x better than hands

Removes make up & dirt up to 11x better than hands

With its unique combination of bristles, carbon infused sponge, the brush is able to remove even the smallest pollution particles, to provide a superior cleanse, while being just as gentle.

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Disclaimers

  1. 92% of women agree, VPA HPT, n= 86, 2014, China & Germany.