Removes pollution, skin feels lifted and refreshed
Skin affected by pollution and stress looks tired, dull, loses firmness and ages faster. VisaPure Advanced is a 3-in-1 ritual that removes city pollution and stress from your skin. Remove pollution and reclaim your radiance. See all benefits
Today's polluted, tired skin is not just temporarily tired and dull, it's also tomorrow's prematurely aged skin. Our Anti-pollution brush combines a bamboo infused charcoal sponge with silky smooth bristles to draw out and remove even the tiniest pollution particles. If not properly removed from the skin, pollution sticks to the skin, penetrating deeply and damaging collagen.
Charcoal is well known for its excellent absorbent and purifying properties. The charcoal in our brush is natural and comes from carbonated bamboo wood.
With its unique combination of bristles, carbon infused sponge, the brush is able to remove even the smallest pollution particles, to provide a superior cleanse, while being just as gentle.
The revitalizing brush head is designed to relax the facial muscles while stimulating lymphatic drainage. Tests show that 92% of women who used the massage head found that their skin was firmer and lifted*.
After using the massage head, an increase in blood flow is visible with a heat camera. Increase in blood flow means more nutrients are brought to the surface of the skin, replenishing it.
The cooling Fresh skin attachment has a cold, ceramic surface that instantly cools and refreshes skin. It also vibrates, simulating the stimulating finger tapping movements used at the end of a facial to give tired skin a refreshing boost.
Immediately after using the Fresh Skin head, a decrease in skin temperature is visible with a heat camera. The difference in temperature can be observed for up to 8 minutes after usage.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
Our Philips skin experts and researchers developed this device in collaboration with experts in massage techniques. Philips Research & Development is one of the world’s largest private research institutions, made up of 1,600 professionals and featuring more than 650 scientific publications each year.
