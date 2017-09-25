Discontinued
BSC431/05
Removes pollution, skin feels lifted and refreshed
Skin affected by pollution and stress looks tired, dull, loses firmness and ages faster. VisaPure Advanced is a 3-in-1 ritual that removes city pollution and stress from your skin. Remove pollution and reclaim your radiance.
Tailored DualMotion Technology
Cleansing, Massage, Fresh skin
3 heads,pouch,storage palette
2 intensity settings
Today's polluted, tired skin is not just temporarily tired and dull, it's also tomorrow's prematurely aged skin. Our Anti-pollution brush combines a bamboo infused charcoal sponge with silky smooth bristles to draw out and remove even the tiniest pollution particles. If not properly removed from the skin, pollution sticks to the skin, penetrating deeply and damaging collagen.
Charcoal is well known for its excellent absorbent and purifying properties. The charcoal in our brush is natural and comes from carbonated bamboo wood.
With its unique combination of bristles, carbon infused sponge, the brush is able to remove even the smallest pollution particles, to provide a superior cleanse, while being just as gentle.
92% of women agree, VPA HPT, n= 86, 2014, China & Germany.