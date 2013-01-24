Home
VisaPure Advanced

Home Facial Device

BSC431/05
1 Awards
    Skin affected by pollution and stress looks tired, dull, loses firmness and ages faster. VisaPure Advanced is a 3-in-1 ritual that removes city pollution and stress from your skin. Remove pollution and reclaim your radiance. See all benefits

    Skin affected by pollution and stress looks tired, dull, loses firmness and ages faster. VisaPure Advanced is a 3-in-1 ritual that removes city pollution and stress from your skin. Remove pollution and reclaim your radiance. See all benefits

      Ideal for skin exposed to pollution and stress

      • Tailored DualMotion Technology
      • Cleansing, Massage, Fresh skin
      • 3 heads,pouch,storage palette
      • 2 intensity settings
      The brush has the power to clear up to 100% pollution

      The brush has the power to clear up to 100% pollution

      Today's polluted, tired skin is not just temporarily tired and dull, it's also tomorrow's prematurely aged skin. Our Anti-pollution brush combines a bamboo infused charcoal sponge with silky smooth bristles to draw out and remove even the tiniest pollution particles. If not properly removed from the skin, pollution sticks to the skin, penetrating deeply and damaging collagen.

      Charcoal infused sponge draws out pollution from the skin

      Charcoal infused sponge draws out pollution from the skin

      Charcoal is well known for its excellent absorbent and purifying properties. The charcoal in our brush is natural and comes from carbonated bamboo wood.

      Removes make up & dirt up to 11x better than hands

      Removes make up & dirt up to 11x better than hands

      With its unique combination of bristles, carbon infused sponge, the brush is able to remove even the smallest pollution particles, to provide a superior cleanse, while being just as gentle.

      Relaxes facial muscles and makes skin feel lifted

      Relaxes facial muscles and makes skin feel lifted

      The revitalizing brush head is designed to relax the facial muscles while stimulating lymphatic drainage. Tests show that 92% of women who used the massage head found that their skin was firmer and lifted*.

      Increased blood flow restores nutrients to the skin

      Increased blood flow restores nutrients to the skin

      After using the massage head, an increase in blood flow is visible with a heat camera. Increase in blood flow means more nutrients are brought to the surface of the skin, replenishing it.

      Refreshing skin boost that lasts

      Refreshing skin boost that lasts

      The cooling Fresh skin attachment has a cold, ceramic surface that instantly cools and refreshes skin. It also vibrates, simulating the stimulating finger tapping movements used at the end of a facial to give tired skin a refreshing boost.

      Cooling effect: skin cools down for up to 8 mins

      Cooling effect: skin cools down for up to 8 mins

      Immediately after using the Fresh Skin head, a decrease in skin temperature is visible with a heat camera. The difference in temperature can be observed for up to 8 minutes after usage.

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Developed together with a wide range of skin experts

      Our Philips skin experts and researchers developed this device in collaboration with experts in massage techniques. Philips Research & Development is one of the world’s largest private research institutions, made up of 1,600 professionals and featuring more than 650 scientific publications each year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Skin cleansing
        11X more effective cleansing
        Revitalizing Massage
        Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute
        Fresh Skin
        Instant boost of freshness
        Exfoliating
        Removes more dead skin cells than manual cleansing
        Absorption
        Improves the absorption of your skin care product
        Gentle
        As gentle on your skin as manual cleansing
        Microcirculation
        Improves microcirculation for more radiant skin

      • Application areas

        Face and neck
        • Cheeks
        • Chest
        • Chin
        • Fronthead
        • Neck
        • Nose

      • Two-way rotation

        Rotates left and right
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Easy in your skincare routine
        Can be used with topicals
        Easy to clean heads
        Clean with water and soap
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        Battery indicator
        Icon indicates battery life
        LED indicators
        Intensity setting, battery low

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        Anti-Pollution brush
        Heads included
        • Revitalizing Massage
        • Fresh Skin
        Stand
        Charging and storing stand
        Storage palette
        Yes
        Power adapter
        100 - 240 V adapter
        Travel pouch
        Yes

      • Luxurious storage palette

        Store & dry hygienically
        Easily store and dry the heads

      • Technical specifications

        Customized DualMotion
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging time
        6 hours
        Power system
        Rechargeable battery
        Running time
        30 uses of 1 minute each
        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          Awards

          • * 92% of women agree, VPA HPT, n= 86, 2014, China & Germany.

