Discontinued
BT2110/10
Sound that fits your home
Stream high quality music over Bluetooth® with aptX, enhanced by effortless one-touch NFC pairing, plus a digital FM tuner, USB Direct, and Audio-In, all in this Philips music tower. It also comes with a built-in subwoofer for bigger bass.
80W
Bluetooth® aptX
NFC
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.