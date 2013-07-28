Discontinued
BTM8010/12
Enjoy music wirelessly with Bluetooth®
Play CDs or radio, or stream wirelessly from devices with this Philips Fidelio music system. Bluetooth® aptX offers high quality sound, while NFC connects to devices automatically and instantly. Also enjoy the power of wOOx.
Bluetooth® aptX and NFC
Desktop or wall-mount option
CD, USB, FM
40W max
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.