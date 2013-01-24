Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Philips Saeco

Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

CA6801/00
Saeco
Saeco
  • The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Saeco Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

    CA6801/00

    The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

    Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Saeco Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

    The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

    Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00! See all benefits

    The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

    Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Saeco Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

    The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

    Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00! See all benefits

    The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

    Automatic milk frother for espresso machines

    • for Saeco Espresso machines

    Automatic perfect milk frothing

    Thanks to the new cappuccinatore you can turn your Saeco Espresso machine in a Cafè@home!! It sucks the milk from the milk pitcher/milk pack , mix it with air and delivers foamy milk into your cup. You just have to add a delicious espresso to taste your cappuccino or latte macchiato!

    New ergonomic design

    For easier handling.

    No small parts to be cleaned

    It is not only easy to use but also hassle-free! Once you get your foamy milk, just easily disassemble it: the dishwasher is all you need!

    Technical Specifications

    • Packaging

      Quantity
      1 Cappuccinatore and 1 milk pipe

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item

        Discover

        MyPhilips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.