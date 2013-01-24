Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

CC16/51
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day Enjoy hygienic shaving every day Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    CC16/51

    Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

    Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD300.00

    Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

    Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*. See all benefits

    Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

    Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD300.00

    Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

    Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all cleaning-accessories

      Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

      10 times more effective than cleaning with water*

      • 5+1-pack
      • Up to 18 mos hygienic shaving
      • Quick Clean Pod compatible
      Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter

      Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter

      Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*

      Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

      Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

      The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.

      Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

      Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

      The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.

      Completely alcohol-free

      Completely alcohol-free

      Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.

      A cartridge is effective for up to three months

      A cartridge is effective for up to three months

      Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That’s an entire season’s-worth of clean, hygienic shaving.

      Ensures a hygienic shave for up to 18 months

      Ensures a hygienic shave for up to 18 months

      Enjoy up to 18 months of fresh shaving with this cartridge 6-pack.

      Quick Clean Pod compatibility

      Quick Clean Pod compatibility

      The cartridge is compatible with the Philips Quick Clean Pod.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Cartridge
        6 pcs

      • Capacity

        Cartridge
        6x 5.41 fl oz / 6x 160 ml

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.