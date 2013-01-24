Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*. See all benefits
Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*. See all benefits
Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*
The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.
The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.
Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.
Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That’s an entire season’s-worth of clean, hygienic shaving.
Enjoy up to 18 months of fresh shaving with this cartridge 6-pack.
The cartridge is compatible with the Philips Quick Clean Pod.
Items included
Capacity