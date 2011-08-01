Home
Car audio system

CE131/00
  Experience live music in car
    SDHC
    Car audio system

    CE131/00

    Experience live music in car

    Philips CE131 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from USB, SDHC & portable MP3 players in your car. The system features anti-theft detachable front panel for security and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go. See all benefits

      Experience live music in car

      Obsessed with sound

      • USB/SDHC
      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

      Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

      High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

      High contrast LCD

      Technical Specifications

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W LCD (9 characters)
        Key illumination
        Red

      • Playback media

        USB flash drive
        Yes
        SD/SDHC card
        Yes
        MP3 Link
        for portable MP3 music playback
        Music devices via Rear Aux
        Yes

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct / SD Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        2-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Music zone
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels
        Output power (RMS)
        22Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        Preamp output
        2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        Hard-wired audio mute
        Yes
        Hard-wired remote input
        Yes

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Not included
        User Manual
        • Brazilian Portuguese
        • English
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Quick start guide
        Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish, Chinese

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        140  mm
        Product height
        58  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din

