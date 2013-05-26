Home
Car audio video system

CED230/98
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED230X. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      • 7.6 cm (3") widescreen
      • DVD
      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

      AV-IN for portable video and music playback

      AV-IN for portable video and music playback

      Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

      Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

      Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

      7.6 cm (3") color TFT LCD screen

      This oversized display screen makes it easy to compose pictures and offers easy access to the control menu.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size
        3"
        Resolution
        320(W) x 240(H) x 3(RGB)
        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        300
        Effective viewing area
        65.52(W) x 36.84(H) mm
        Pixel pitch
        68.25 x 153.5
        Key illumination
        Blue

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • Video CD
        • SVCD
        • Picture CD
        • DivX
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Chapter repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Still Picture
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        DVD Region.
        4
        USB Direct Playback
        • JPEG
        • MPEG
        • DivX

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        2-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (MAX)
        45Wx4 channels
        Output power (RMS)
        18Wx4 (4ohms, 10% THD)

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite video out
        Preamp output
        1 pair RCA(L/R)

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable & flip-down
        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        Brazilian Portuguese
        Quick start guide
        Brazillian Portuguese

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        194  mm
        Product height
        58  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din

