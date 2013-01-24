Home
CEM2000/00
    Seamless music enjoyment on the road

    Philips CEM2000 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

      Seamless music enjoyment on the road

      with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

      • USB
      • CD

      Technical Specifications

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W LCD (8 characters)
        Key illumination
        Blue

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Station Information
        • Radio Text
        • Program Type
        • News
        • News & Traffic
        • RDS Clock Set

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        2-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (MAX)
        45Wx4 channels
        Output power (RMS)
        22Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        MP3-Link
        For portable MP3 music playback
        Preamp output
        2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable
        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Quick start guide
        English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        190  mm
        Product height
        58  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din

