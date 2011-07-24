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Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio system

CEM3100/00

Experience live music in car

Enjoy music from your iPhone/iPod, CD or USB devices out loud with the Philips car audio system. Treat your ear to powerful bass with MAX Sound, and your eye to the variable color LCD display for a personalized backlight color.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music in car

  • For iPod & iPhone

  • USB

  • CD

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

3-band parametric equalizer with 8 presets

CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

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