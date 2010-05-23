Home
Car infotainment system

CID2680/00
    Super clear display for video and navigation

    Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2680. Featuring a 16.5cm/6.5" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable. See all benefits

      Super clear display for video and navigation

      with a high resolution LCD

      • 6.5" touch screen
      • navigation
      • Bluetooth
      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

      AV-IN for portable video and music playback

      AV-IN for portable video and music playback

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

      Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

      16.5 cm (6.5") full color display with a touch panel

      16.5 cm (6.5") full color display with a touch panel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size
        6.5"
        Resolution
        800x480 pixels
        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        500
        Key illumination
        • Blue
        • Red

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD+RW
        • Video CD
        • SVCD
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Chapter repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • PBC
        • Repeat
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Still Picture
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • MPEG4

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        • SD Card
        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • WMA9
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct / SD Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Station Information
        • Program Type
        • News

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 Channels
        Output power (RMS)
        22Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        Memory card
        • SD
        • SDHC
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite video out
        Preamp output
        2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control
        AV input
        Composite (CVBS) x 2
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Handsfree
        Bluetooth version
        2.0
        Parking camera input
        Yes (Switched on automatically in car reverse)

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        • English
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Quick start guide
        English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        245  mm
        Product height
        116  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        2 Din

