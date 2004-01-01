Search terms

    Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system that works seamlessly with your iPhone/iPod. Charge your device on the dash, control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free, whether the phone is docked or not.

    Dock it on your dash

    Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system that works seamlessly with your iPhone/iPod. Charge your device on the dash, control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free, whether the phone is docked or not.

      with free iPhone app for optimized in-car use

      • Dock for iPod/iPhone
      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calls & music on speakers

      Built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calls & music on speakers

      Stay in continuous control with the Philips in-car system. Built-in Bluetooth lets you connect your iPhone to your car’s audio system so you can make or take phone calls hands-free, using the built-in microphone and the car’s speakers. It also lets you listen to all the music on your iPhone on your car’s speakers, without even having to dock your device. A stable connection and great sound quality ensure phone calls that are always clear. Philips lets you keep your eyes on the road, and your hands on the wheel – giving you a safer and more enjoyable drive.

      Free Philips CarStudio app for control of what you play

      Free Philips CarStudio app for control of what you play

      The Philips CarStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to Philips docking stations. It lets you make hands-free calls with your iPhone, browse through your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook and Twitter. When the iPhone or iPod is in landscape mode, the control buttons enlarge for easy access. Add on an interface that is simply intuitive, and you’ll find the app perfect for in-car use. Completely free, the app is available for download at the Apple App Store.

      Retractable dock for a neat and sleek dashboard

      Retractable dock for a neat and sleek dashboard

      Keep your dashboard tidy with the Philips retractable dock. When you want to have your car looking spick and span, you can hide the dock completely with one quick push. Ingenious engineering and design allow the dock to be completely retracted, leaving behind a clean and smooth surface. Philips in-car entertainment systems put simplicity into high gear.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Simply dock to charge and use your iPhone/iPod fully

      Make your drive easier with the Philips in-car entertainment system. All you have to do is dock to transform your iPhone or iPod into a part of your car’s audio system. Troublesome connections and unsightly wires are all a thing of the past. Simply put your Apple device on the cradle and you’re ready to charge and play from it, and to make hands-free calls. You can even use the other functions that are available on your device – like navigation systems and location services. Take the easier route with Philips.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth range
        line of sight, 8m
        MP3-Link
        For portable MP3 music playback
        Preamp output
        2 pairs RCA(L/R)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Program Type
        • News & Traffic
        • Auto-frequency

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, French, Dutch, German, Italian
        Remote control
        Not included
        User Manual
        • English
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W LCD
        Key illumination
        White

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        140  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din
        Product width
        188  mm
        Product height
        58  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        USB flash drive
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        Playback mode
        Charging iPod/iPhone
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPod touch

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • Playback media

        USB flash drive
        Yes
        Music from iPod/iPhone
        Yes
        Bluetooth streaming music
        Yes

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

