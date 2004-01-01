Dock it on your dash
Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system that works seamlessly with your iPhone/iPod. Charge your device on the dash, control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free, whether the phone is docked or not.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dock it on your dash
Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system that works seamlessly with your iPhone/iPod. Charge your device on the dash, control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free, whether the phone is docked or not.
Dock it on your dash
Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system that works seamlessly with your iPhone/iPod. Charge your device on the dash, control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free, whether the phone is docked or not.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dock it on your dash
Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system that works seamlessly with your iPhone/iPod. Charge your device on the dash, control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free, whether the phone is docked or not.
Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
Stay in continuous control with the Philips in-car system. Built-in Bluetooth lets you connect your iPhone to your car’s audio system so you can make or take phone calls hands-free, using the built-in microphone and the car’s speakers. It also lets you listen to all the music on your iPhone on your car’s speakers, without even having to dock your device. A stable connection and great sound quality ensure phone calls that are always clear. Philips lets you keep your eyes on the road, and your hands on the wheel – giving you a safer and more enjoyable drive.
The Philips CarStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to Philips docking stations. It lets you make hands-free calls with your iPhone, browse through your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook and Twitter. When the iPhone or iPod is in landscape mode, the control buttons enlarge for easy access. Add on an interface that is simply intuitive, and you’ll find the app perfect for in-car use. Completely free, the app is available for download at the Apple App Store.
Keep your dashboard tidy with the Philips retractable dock. When you want to have your car looking spick and span, you can hide the dock completely with one quick push. Ingenious engineering and design allow the dock to be completely retracted, leaving behind a clean and smooth surface. Philips in-car entertainment systems put simplicity into high gear.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Make your drive easier with the Philips in-car entertainment system. All you have to do is dock to transform your iPhone or iPod into a part of your car’s audio system. Troublesome connections and unsightly wires are all a thing of the past. Simply put your Apple device on the cradle and you’re ready to charge and play from it, and to make hands-free calls. You can even use the other functions that are available on your device – like navigation systems and location services. Take the easier route with Philips.
Sound
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Accessories
Display
Dimensions
Audio Playback
iPod compatibility
iPhone compatibility
Playback media
Security/Anti-theft
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.