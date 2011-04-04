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Discontinued

Car subwoofer

CSP1000/00

Your mobile music theater

Sense the true music with the 25cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSP1000. With peak power at 1000W, a high density fiber-composite cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass.

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delivers powerful notes and beats

Your mobile music theater

  • 25.4 cm (10")

  • 1000W Peak

Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance

Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance.

Technical Specifications

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