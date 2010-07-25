Home
Car subwoofer

CSP1200/00
    Car subwoofer

    CSP1200/00

    Your mobile music theater

    Sense the true music with the 30cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSP1200. With peak power at 1600W, a high density fiber-composite cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car subwoofer

    Your mobile music theater

    Sense the true music with the 30cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSP1200. With peak power at 1600W, a high density fiber-composite cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass. See all benefits

    Your mobile music theater

    Sense the true music with the 30cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSP1200. With peak power at 1600W, a high density fiber-composite cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car subwoofer

    Your mobile music theater

    Sense the true music with the 30cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSP1200. With peak power at 1600W, a high density fiber-composite cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass. See all benefits

      Your mobile music theater

      delivers powerful notes and beats

      • 12"
      • 1600W Peak
      Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

      Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

      Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

      Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

      Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

      Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.

      Thick magnet rubber boot protects against mechanical damages

      Thick magnet rubber boot protects against mechanical damages

      Thick magnet rubber-boot protects against mechanical damages

      High-density composite cone for deep bass boost

      High-density composite cone for deep bass boost

      High-density composite cone for deep bass boost.

      Dual voice coils for wiring flexibility

      Dual voice coils for wiring flexibility

      There are many car amplifiers and subwoofers on the market, available in a variety of resistance ratings. Dual voice coils give you increased wiring flexibility so you can get the most out of your car stereo system. With an extra set of voice coils and connector plugs available, connection in a 2-, 4- or 8 ohm configuration (depending on the resistance rating) is fast and easy. Connect up a second subwoofer for twice the bass or maximize the power performance of your car amplifier.

      Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

      Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

      Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance

      Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        400W
        Peak Music Power
        1600W
        Sensitivity
        89dB
        Frequency response
        20-1500  Hz
        Impedance
        4 Ohms

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker type
        Subwoofer
        Speaker size
        30cm (12")
        Number of Loudspeakers
        1

      • Woofer

        Diaphragm
        Cone
        Diaphragm material
        Fiber-composite
        Surround
        Rubber
        Voice coil
        Dual
        Voice coil material
        Copper
        Magnet
        Ferrite
        Magnet mass
        55.4 Oz
        Damper
        NC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        317  mm
        Product height
        155  mm
        Product width
        317  mm
        Mounting depth
        145.5 mm

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, Simplified Chinese
        Cables
        Speaker wires

