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Discontinued

Car subwoofer

CSP1200/00

Your mobile music theater

Sense the true music with the 30cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSP1200. With peak power at 1600W, a high density fiber-composite cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass.

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delivers powerful notes and beats

Your mobile music theater

  • 12"

  • 1600W Peak

400W RMS power handling

Thick magnet rubber boot protects against mechanical damages

Thick magnet rubber boot protects against mechanical damages

Thick magnet rubber-boot protects against mechanical damages

Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.

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