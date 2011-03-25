Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Car component speaker

CSP251/00
  • Your mobile music theater Your mobile music theater Your mobile music theater
    -{discount-value}

    Car component speaker

    CSP251/00

    Your mobile music theater

    Feel your music with the Philips Car compoent speakers CSP251. These 25mm swivel tweeters feature a soft silk dome for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car component speaker

    Your mobile music theater

    Feel your music with the Philips Car compoent speakers CSP251. These 25mm swivel tweeters feature a soft silk dome for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound. See all benefits

    Your mobile music theater

    Feel your music with the Philips Car compoent speakers CSP251. These 25mm swivel tweeters feature a soft silk dome for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car component speaker

    Your mobile music theater

    Feel your music with the Philips Car compoent speakers CSP251. These 25mm swivel tweeters feature a soft silk dome for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Speakers

      Your mobile music theater

      hear the difference at high frequency

      • 1" (25mm) tweeter
      Flush, angled or surface mount options

      Flush, angled or surface mount options

      Flush, angled and surface mounting options are all available. These car stereo speakers will install in any car easily, letting you upgrade your factory-installed stereo system and giving you the best possible listening experience in a directional signal source.

      Neodymium magnet for stable performance

      Neodymium magnet for stable performance

      Neodymium is a compact but very strong magnetic material. Compared to traditional speaker magnets such as ferrite and barium, or cheaper piezoelectric crystals, neodymium's stability, strength and size makes it ideal choice for small tweeters. The neodymium magnet ensures stable, high frequency sound reproduction even from a small speaker.

      Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

      Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

      10W sound output power

      Rich bass radiators with 10W output enable small speakers to reproduce bass frequencies more effectively without having to increase their size. So better bass with less space!

      Fits perfectly in all 25mm speaker openings

      Fits perfectly in all 25mm speaker openings.

      Soft silk dome tweeter to restore high fidelity details

      Silk is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high sensitivity and stability, and its tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These soft and light silk domes can capture even the highest musical notes, to make your music full of high fidelity details such as warm, mid-range vocals and vivid, lively trebles. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.

      Swivel tweeter to optimize high-frequency response

      High-frequency sounds are directional. If the tweeter is not pointed in the right direction in your car, you may miss out on having the best sound possible. The tweeters inside these Philips car speakers are able to swivel, allowing you to adjust their direction up to 90 degrees and directing the best sound right to your ears regardless of where they are installed in your car.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        2000- 35000  Hz
        Impedance
        4
        Output power (RMS)
        10W
        Sensitivity
        90dB

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker type
        Component speaker
        Number of Loudspeakers
        2

      • Tweeter

        Diaphragm
        Dome
        Diaphragm material
        Silk
        Magnet
        Neodynium
        Mounting options
        • Angle mounting
        • Flush mounting
        • Surface mounting
        • Swivel mounting

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.