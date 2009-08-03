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Discontinued

Car coaxial speaker

CSP510/55

Your mobile music theater

Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP510. These 13cm 2-way speakers have peak power at 180W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.

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with 2-way stereo for vivid sound

Your mobile music theater

  • 12.7 cm (5")

  • 2-way

  • 180W Peak

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

35W RMS power handling

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

A highly sensitive cloth connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the cloth surround assembly brings the cone back into position to be ready to receive another sound signal. By doing so, the woofer can capture every signal with a minimum of distortion, giving you clear, smooth sound no matter how loud or how quiet the music is played.

Technical Specifications

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