Car coaxial speaker

CSP7020/00
    Car coaxial speaker

    CSP7020/00

    Your mobile music theater

    Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP7020. These 18x26cm 5-way speakers have peak power at 550W, and feature an oval fiber composite cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass. See all benefits

    Your mobile music theater

    Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP7020. These 18x26cm 5-way speakers have peak power at 550W, and feature an oval fiber composite cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass. See all benefits

      Your mobile music theater

      with 5-way stereo for powerful sound

      • 7"x10" (18cmx26cm)
      • 5-way
      • 550W Peak
      Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

      Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

      Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

      Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

      Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

      Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.

      Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

      Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

      The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

      Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones

      Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones

      PEI (Polyetherimide) is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high tensile strength, high stability and tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These PEI domes can capture even the highest musical notes to make your music textured with warm, full-range treble. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.

      Fiber-composite cone delivers sound with lowest distortion

      Fiber-composite cone delivers sound with lowest distortion

      Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

      Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

      Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

      Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

      Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance

      Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker type
        Coaxial speaker
        Number of ways
        5-way
        Number of Loudspeakers
        2
        Speaker size
        18x26cm (7x10")

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        85W
        Impedance
        4 Ohms
        Frequency response
        26-33k  Hz
        Sensitivity
        91dB

      • Woofer

        Diaphragm
        Cone
        Diaphragm material
        Fiber-composite
        Surround
        Rubber
        Voice coil
        Single
        Voice coil material
        Copper
        Magnet
        Ferrite
        Damper
        Conex
        Magnet mass
        22 Oz

      • Mid-range

        Diaphragm
        Cone
        Diaphragm material
        Paper
        Magnet
        Neodynium
        Size
        55 mm (2-1/6")

      • Tweeter

        Size
        25mm (1" )
        Diaphragm
        Dome
        Diaphragm material
        PEI
        Magnet
        Neodynium

      • Supertweeter

        Diaphragm
        Dome
        Diaphragm material
        PEI
        Size
        15mm (3/5" )

      • Accessories

        Speaker grille
        With metal net
        Quick start guide
        English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese
        Cables
        Speaker wires

      • Dimensions

        Mounting depth
        85
        Product depth
        214  mm
        Product height
        85  mm
        Product width
        282  mm

