    Awake gently to great music from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad with Lightning connector, or get updated with news from the radio. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound & add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminum cabinet. See all benefits

    Awake gently to great music from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad with Lightning connector, or get updated with news from the radio. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound & add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminum cabinet. See all benefits

    Awake gently to great music from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad with Lightning connector, or get updated with news from the radio. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound & add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminum cabinet. See all benefits

    Awake gently to great music from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad with Lightning connector, or get updated with news from the radio. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound & add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminum cabinet. See all benefits

      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      • FM, dual alarm
      • 10W, time & alarm backup
      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

      All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

      With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

      Aluminum cabinet

      The alumimum die casting of this Philips music system is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

      Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

      When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 plus
        • iPhone 6S
        • iPhone 6S Plus
        • iPhone SE

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        • iPod nano 7th generation

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad Air 2
        • iPad mini 2
        • iPad mini 4
        • iPad Pro

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod
        • Fast forward and backward
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Frequency range
        87.5-108  MHz
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Dock
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Convenience

        Remote Control
        Multi-functional
        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight color
        White
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 5W
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Main Speaker
        Bass Reflex Speaker System

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        100-240V, 50/60Hz
        Power type
        AC input, 10V, 1.8A
        Backup battery
        AA (not included)
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        263 x 163 x 135  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        319 x 227 x 185 mm
        Weight
        1.13  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.1  kg

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Yes

